This Useless Minecraft Mob Desperately Needs a Rework

While frequent content updates for Minecraft They are a great way to keep the game fresh and can often cause older content to become overshadowed and of no real use. This is especially true for the title’s mobs, as many are added with each update.

It becomes difficult to keep track of everything Minecraft mob as the game explores new content, with older mobs, especially, being relegated to the background. In particular, the ocelot was a once very popular feature that has fallen into complete obscurity thanks to updates, leaving it in desperate need of a new purpose. Given how well-known the mob used to be, Mojang needs to implement some changes to get the ocelot back on track. Minecraft Relevance.

The problem with the Minecraft ocelot and how to fix it

The Ocelot Mafia was added to Minecraft with the 1.2.1 update in 2012, and was a hugely popular and useful creature upon its introduction. Originally, ocelots were the only way to get a pet cat in Minecraftwith players eagerly searching jungle biomes to find them.

Players would then have to carefully approach an ocelot and feed it raw fish to tame it, turning the mob into a tamed cat if they were successful. Like the domesticated wolves of MinecraftDomesticated ocelots would follow the player and obey commands such as sit, while also having the special advantage of repelling vines and ghosts.

This all changed with 2019’s 1.14 update, ending the ocelot’s seven-year reign as one of the top dogs. Minecraft mobs. After the update, Ocelots and Cats were split into two separate mobs, removing the purpose behind the taming element of the former. Cats now breed around village structures and can be domesticated in the same way as ocelots, completely eliminating the need to search for them in jungle biomes.

In the current construction of Minecraft, feeding an ocelot simply makes it friendly to the player, although it will not follow or listen to any commands. This has caused a sharp drop in the popularity of ocelots, creating a clear need for Mojang to reinforce the purpose behind the jungle cat.

The best way to do this would be to appeal to the wild nature of the ocelots, giving them a use in exploration and battle. As it is, domesticated cats can protect areas of Minecraft Creepers, but they offer no real utility in combat. Tamed ocelots could fill this gap by acting similarly to tamed wolves, exploring with the player and fighting any hostile mobs they encounter.

This would allow cats and ocelots to coexist in Minecraft with the same amount of purpose, while appealing to both the aesthetic and combat aspects of the game. These changes would also offer much-needed variety to companion mobs, as tamed wolves have been the only combat allies in Minecraft since its inclusion in 2011. Like the tamed cats, a rework of the ocelots could see the tamed mob transform into several different masks, giving more variety to their functioning.

Mojang could easily implement this potential hotfix and it could come alongside a major update without overshadowing the new core mobs and one’s content. It’s sad to see a once great mafia being sidelined in Minecraftand allowing them to become tame combat allies would be a fantastic way to bring ocelots back to the forefront of the title.

