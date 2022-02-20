this user creates gadgets with which to collide while playing or be blinded with grenades

To this day, many of us are still amazed at the incredible future that Ready Player One posed for us. Yes, they all lived crowded together, but their fantastic virtual world overwhelmed by its possibilities. Augmented reality is one of the great future goals for Microsoft and Sony continues to work on PSVR2. It is only a matter of time before that day comes.

But there are people who do not want to wait another second and decide to manage to get ahead of technological advances. This is the case of 马鹿 blyat, a user of the Chinese social network Bilibili who has decided to take everything he has at home to build Crazy devices with which to feel even more the reality of the video game. Just imagine yourself playing this way.

Such a fantasy of being able to play a driving title and that with each crash you finish stamped against the screen does not seem very recommendable. Just like your eyes probably won’t appreciate a flash grenade in the middle of a CS:GO game. Realism yes, but not at any price.

What 马鹿blyat does show is having a tremendous capacity for inventiveness, since it achieves transform a table into a horror mechanism capable of generating seismic shocks. Ideal for riding through the West of Red Dead Redemption 2 or losing the little hint of aim that we had in a shooter.

In the end it’s like when we watched on television a WWE event and it is better not to do some things on our own from home. The Hololens were impressive and we will have to get used to them first before giving us the final blow.