This user shows you how to turn your cell phone into a Nintendo Switch

A user of the TikTok social network showed his followers how it is possible to turn your cell phone into a Nintendo Switch.

However, the response from users was possibly not what he expected.

Nintendo Switch remains, to date, as one of the 5 best-selling consoles in the world.

The love for video games and especially for consoles has made many fans and gamers around the world feel an urgent need to challenge the established, to achieve what others have not achieved; thus, this user wanted to teach his followers how to turn a cell phone into a Nintendo Switch. The answer, however, was not what he expected.

It is curious to think that, after having gone through a great crisis, Nintendo has managed to recover in a short time and now competes on a par with PlayStation and Xbox. Sure, the days are long gone when Nintendo was the master of video game consoles, but now that it seems to have settled in the market since the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, or even earlier with the Wii and Nintendo 3Ds variants.

Nintendo has achieved unprecedented success, as according to the latest update from the video game and console sales monitoring website, VG Chartz, Nintendo Switch ranks number 5 of the best-selling consoles in history, with more than 89 million sales around the world. However, with only five years of life, it seems a matter of time before it climbs several more positions.

This cult of video games has made various programmers develop alternative ways to play with consoles without having to have them physically, because in the best of cases prices skyrocket or, in the worst, stocks run out. Therefore, the option of emulators on phones and computers is quite accessible to many. However, what happens when you want to play a console directly on your phone? Is it the same to transform your phone physically than from its programming?

A user showed how to turn your cell phone into a Nintendo Switch, but it was not what was expected

A user showed on his TikTok how to convert a cell phone into a Nintendo Switch from a bluetooth control adapter, however, the answer he was surely looking for was not what he expected, since many users considered that this was not a trick or hack for your cell phone to actually read the titles of a Nintendo Switch, but rather it was simply a way of making it look like through a control that, by the way, already exists and is not something new.

This is the video shared by the user where he shows how to turn a phone into a Nintendo Switch:

@andrepzz Gamesir X2 Bluetooth #gamer #gamesirx2 #iphone #android ♬ What your favorite curse word remix – Duke & Jones

Probably, and probably because of what many saw the video, it was thought that the user would tell a secret to make the games run for both Apple and Android, and that the Nintendo Switch style controller would help them in some way, however, some other users recommended using these emulators so that the experience wasn’t entirely hoax or clickbait. But, Is it legal to use game emulators?

Apparently, this is more complicated than it seems. Emulation is not strictly prohibited. Emulators are legal because they are also created by people, almost always using open source and the right to replicate and distribute. For this reason, all emulators are considered legal in that they are tools for reproducing and implementing code. On the other hand, Using codes from original consoles and games is illegal, as there is copyright protection involved..

For this reason ROMS are considered illegalespecially at a time when Nintendo and other developers appeal to nostalgia and release old games for new consoles, allowing new players to exist who have not been able to enjoy these titles before

Now read:

Users discuss filters on adult content in Nintendo games

Kirby wins a Grammy award and Nintendo is the one that celebrates the most

The Nintendo eShop says goodbye, but it will auction off all its games

Nintendo disappoints fans of its games and shares collapse