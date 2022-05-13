This vegan and vegetarian drink that can also be made at home with 2 ingredients would reduce the symptoms of menopause and cholesterol

Many are switching to plant-based milk. Not only those who are intolerant to cow’s milk, but also those who are vegan and vegetarian. We have previously explored all the benefits of almond milk. However, there is also another type of drink that can be substituted. Not only is it great for those who cannot take lactose, but it would reduce the symptoms of menopause and reduce cholesterol.

It is soy milk, widely used with a substitute ingredient. It was born as a waste product in the production of tofu. It is now often used in diets and in various recipes, thanks to its hidden benefits.

Rich in vitamin B, this milk can be extremely useful in helping to avoid some forms of anemia. The proteins contained in this drink could also keep muscles and organs healthy.

The third benefit of soy milk is its high omega-3 content. This kind of good fat could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s. In fact, it would act on the cells of the brain, preserving them.

The drink also contains isoflavones, phytonutrients that have antioxidant properties. These components appear to help reduce menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes. This is because they would have the ability to react in the body as a weaker form of estrogen.

Finally, soy milk would be great for improving heart health. Being an excellent source of potassium, the drink could help lower blood pressure and regulate heartbeat. Additionally, soy milk may decrease cholesterol levels.

Soy milk is readily available in supermarkets and has a relatively low cost. Eventually, it is also possible to do it at home.

How to do it at home

First we take 300 grams of soybeans and put them to soak for a whole night. The next day, we boil in about 2 liters of water for 10 minutes. We mix the water and the seeds until we get a cream. We simmer on low heat for another 40 minutes. We can also add salt or sugar, according to our preferences. After simmering, we filter the liquid through cheesecloth in order to eliminate all that is solid.

Soy milk can be stored for about a week and used in various recipes, such as baked chiacchere. A perfect and tasty substitute for cow’s milk for all types of diets.

