When we shop, we try to put all those foods inside the cart

“Are good for your health”. As we often say, at least once in our life, we would have been to the dietician or nutritionist simply to start adopting a healthy and correct diet.

They will certainly have recommended the integration of a greater quantity of fruit and vegetables, not only for their content of vitamins and minerals but also for the fibers. The latter, in fact, are allies for the correct functioning of the intestine and evacuation. Yet even if they do not contain cholesterol and perform antioxidant functions, we should beware of the abuse of these foods rich in fiber.

In practice, it is true that we must adopt a balanced diet but abuse is always discouraged, even by the fruit and vegetables themselves. In fact, this vegetable rich in antioxidants and vitamin K would not only help heart health but also strengthen bones, yet it should not be abused as it could interfere with anticoagulant drugs. In any case, we recommend that you always contact your doctor. But let’s see which vegetable it is and the possible dishes to prepare to stay fit.

The cabbage

As Humanitas claims, cabbage is a vegetable present all year round and would represent an ally for heart health, as it would help protect it from any cardiovascular diseases. This would be possible because it contains vitamin K, which is used for blood clotting, and because it contains potassium, an important mineral that participates in muscle contraction, including the heart.

Contains antioxidants such as carotenoids, vitamins A, B, C, E and other important minerals such as calcium which would help strengthen bones.

But what can be created with cabbage? Lots of dishes. For example, you can cook cabbage in a pan accompanied by a little garlic and chilli. Garlic is also a source of antioxidants but above all of allicin, which is important for heart health as it would reduce blood pressure.

Another dish starring cabbage is a typical Romanian dish, called “sarmale”. Similar to cabbage rolls with a mix of veal and pork inside. Or the cabbage could also be cooked in the oven, like a flan accompanied by stringy cheese, or it can be stewed with vinegar giving rise to a typical dish of the Lombard tradition, or it can be cooked together with polenta.

