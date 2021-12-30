Nutrition is an important prevention weapon that helps us stay healthy and ward off disease. The general rules for proper nutrition are simple and clear: among the most important, eat healthy, limit the consumption of salt, eliminate or moderate the use of alcohol, reduce fats and sugars.

Let’s also not forget to eat plenty of cereals, fruit and vegetables. These foods provide our body with essential micronutrients to protect muscles, organs and bones.

For example, this cereal could help us keep cholesterol and blood sugars under control. While this vegetable would be good for the heart and immune system.

A little known but very healthy root

Often, however, we only ever buy the same fruit and vegetables. Oranges to strengthen the immune system, bananas rich in potassium, fennel that purify the body.

But, in reality, there are some little-known foods that may provide a large amount of vitamins and minerals. Think of the parsnip, widely consumed in France, England, the United States and little known in our country. We are talking about a root with very ancient origins, already used in the Roman era.

Its shape is very reminiscent of a carrot, but larger in size. The peel is very thin and of an ivory and hazelnut color. The consistency of the parsnip is very woody and its flavor acquires sweetness with cooking.

This food is very versatile. It can be baked in the oven and seasoned with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, added to soups or fried like traditional potatoes. We can buy parsnips in supermarkets and well-stocked shops.

This vegetable, which many mistake for the classic carrot, would be a great health ally

The parsnip is a typical vegetable of the winter months. It is an excellent source of fiber; it could help normal bowel regularity and counteract constipation. According to experts, this root has an antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory action. The presence of potassium would help lower the risk of heart-related diseases.

Furthermore, vitamin C would strengthen the defenses, vitamin K would promote coagulation and vitamin B would contribute to normal metabolism. This is why this vegetable, which many mistake for the classic carrot, would be a great health ally.

But be careful, because the consumption of parsnips could interfere with the absorption of some diuretics or cause allergies. It is always recommended to talk to your doctor.