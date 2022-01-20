Consuming fish frequently is very important for our body. In fact, being a food rich in good fats, vitamins, proteins and minerals, fish would help reduce triglyceride levels and blood pressure.

Therefore, eating two servings per week (about 200 grams) could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Among the many varieties of fish available during this period, one that few people know stands out, but which could be worth gold for health.

This very lean fish, rich in omega 3 and proteins, is really precious for the body

In this article we will talk about the San Pietro, or sampietro, a very common fish in our seas, especially in the Mediterranean. Perhaps snubbed for its appearance: it has an ellipsoidal and flattened shape, a large head with several protuberances and spines and a very wide mouth. The most singular feature, however, lies in the dark spot that presents in the center on the sides. According to some popular legends, in fact, it seems that these spots are precisely the footprints of St. Peter, who would have captured him in person.

Despite the not very inviting appearance, therefore, the meat is really very tasty and valuable from a nutritional point of view. Moreover, it is also perfect for children, because it has few and large thorns, easily identifiable during cleaning.

Benefits and nutritional properties

In Italy, the best time to buy fresh Sampietro is between January and April.

As for the benefits and its properties, it should first be emphasized that sampietro contains many high quality proteins. In addition, it is a source of omega 3 and for this reason it could be an excellent ally for heart health.

Providing only 83 calories per 100 grams of product, sampietro is also a very lean fish, ideal to be included in low-calorie diets.

So, many snub it but this very lean fish, rich in omega 3 and proteins, is really precious for the body.

A recipe that enhances its flavor

Since it is a very tasty fish, the best way to enhance its taste is to cook it in the least aggressive way possible. Therefore, slow and non-violent cooking such as frying or grilling are preferred.

An ideal recipe is sampietro with crazy water.

Once the fish has been cleaned, season the inside of the belly with extra virgin olive oil, 2 cloves of garlic, parsley stalks, salt and pepper. Once this is done, take a pan and let a clove of garlic and some yellow and red cherry tomatoes cut in half lightly fry in the oil. We lay the sampietro in the center, add a little more salt and blend with white wine. Once the alcohol has evaporated, pour a couple of glasses of water and cover the pan, letting it cook slowly for 30 minutes.

We also remember that to make an excellent fish in crazy water we can add this secret ingredient that will flavor the recipe even more.