this very muscular training to prepare for his next film

Zendaya has agreed to undergo a very muscular training to prepare for her next film. We tell you that!

If she triumphed at the Emmy Awards, Zendaya does not intend to bask for long months while waiting for a call from the CEO of Marvel to rejoin the MCU via Spiderman. The star ofEuphoria spent three months training to handle a racquet like a professional tennis player. Here she is now ready to enter the US Open competition for the needs of her next film, Challengers by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). Zendaya plays Tashi, a former tennis player turned coach who oversees the career of her husband, played by Mike Faist (West Side Story) until the latter is forced to play against his childhood best friend, also former boyfriend of his wife, Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

“ They spent three months working very hard, recently explained Luca Guadagnino in an interview with variety. Everyone – technically, athletically. “We know in particular that Zendaya benefited from the good advice of Brad Gilbert, a former professional tennis player who became a coach… Like his character in the film! ” We hardly used his doublesays the director. She was so good. » Challengers will be released in US theaters on August 11, 2023, three months before the second part of Dunes where Zendaya will give the reply to Timothée Chalamet, longtime friend of Luca Guadgnino.

What are Zendaya’s other projects?

The past three years have been very busy for Zendaya. The star has chained films, series and advertisements. In particular, we were able to come across her little face in spots for Lancôme and Bulgari, at the cinema in Spider-Man No Way Home and Dunes: Part 1on Netflix in Malcolm & Maryon OCS in the second season ofEuphoriabut also hear his voice in the reboot of Space James. Far from being out of breath, Zendaya is already preparing for the future. She is about to shoot in the third season ofEuphoria but also to shoot once again in front of Denis Villeneuve’s camera for the second part of Dunes. We will finally find Zendaya at the production of a mysterious project, At White Lie, the story of Anita Hemmings, a young African-American who pretends to be a Caucasian in order to integrate a prestigious university.