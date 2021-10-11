News

This very old Walkman we all had today is worth 1000 euros

Posted on
A historic piece of emblem of the Eighties that everyone loved to hold in their hands to listen to music: we are talking about the very old Walkman, which today has a really interesting value.

Listen to music with i Walkman it was the norm in the eighties: these devices made history until the introduction of the CD player, mp3 players and now smartphones.

Despite the rapid technological evolution, many vintage experts and enthusiasts are looking for expensive and old walkmans on the market, the value of which could be very high.

Walkman: the TPS-L2 model can be worth a thousand euros!

The first was built by Sony in the year 1979: the old Model TPS-L2, silver blue color was a status symbol of the older generation.

Who saw “Guardians of the Galaxy” Marvel will have noticed that the main character, Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) uses the Sony Walkman to listen to a cassette compilation he received from his mother as a child.

The first Walkman was based on the Pressman: a portable recorder dedicated to the business world.

Sony’s TPS-L2 model had an introductory price of $ 200 and today it is enough to look at the online auctions to realize that the value of Sony’s very old Walkman has far exceeded its initial cost.

Sony’s WM-D6C model

Another very popular Walkman model on the market is the Sony branded WM-D6C model, which was produced from 1984 to 2002.

This model added to the strengths of the WM-D6 an important extra feature: noise reduction Dolby C. This system, which operated in playback and recording, greatly improved the dynamic range.

Incorporating Dolby C noise reduction into a compact laptop wasn’t easy, and the ICs that performed most of the functions had to be made by the same Sony brand.

The WM-D6C can be easily identified from the previous WM-D6 version because the “professional” script on the top cover is green instead of yellow.

The WM-D6C was no longer improved and therefore remained in production almost unchanged for many years.

What value does it have today? Just click on any online auction to realize that there are still some specimens to buy that have a value of 850 euros.

On Ebay you can find a copy of the SONY WM-D6C model mint color at a really exorbitant price: € 3,609.53. The model is new, without scratches and still in working order.

