this very surprising common point with The Batman

What do Barbie and The Batman have in common? We explain to you what brings Mattel’s most famous doll closer to the Dark Knight.

In the first set photos of Barbie, a film inspired by Mattel’s most famous doll, we can discover the very flashy first costumes worn by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. An artistic choice that we owe to its director, Greta Gerwig, but also and above all to her costume designer Jacqueline Durran with whom she had already collaborated on her previous feature film, the adaptation of Daughters of Doctor March (2019), bringing together Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Louis Garrel. Durran notably dressed Robbie in a sports suit for an outing on rollerblades, a nod to the doll’s hyperactivity.

Make no mistake about it: Jacqueline Durran has not made a specialty of candy pink feminine universes. The British costume designer worked this year on a much darker film than Barbie : The Batman, reboot of a franchise whose characters do not really have the heart to play with dolls. Among his other great contributions to the seventh art, let us also mention his contribution to the worlds of James Bond (The world is not enough) and Star Wars (Attack of the Clones), his involvement in Stanley Kubrick’s latest film (Eyes Wide Shut) or more recently his remarkable work on spencer with Kristen Stewart.

Why Margot Robbie chose to play Barbie

Why did Margot Robbie agree to lend her features to the most famous blonde in pop culture? ” Over the brand’s sixty-year history, Barbie has empowered children to imagine themselves in inspiring roles, from princess to president. “, she explained in January 2019. “ I’m very honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen. Let’s hope neon yellow lycra doesn’t come back into fashion!