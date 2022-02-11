Very often when we think of meat main courses only three animals come to mind: pork, beef and chicken. These are certainly the most consumed and most available on the market, but in addition to them there are many other advantageous specimens to consume. For example, there is the whole vast world of black meat and game. Today we are talking about an element belonging to the latter group. In fact, this very tender and lean meat that not everyone consumes is an advantageous choice for our health. Let’s find out together why it should absolutely be included in our diets.

The effects of iron deficiency

Meat is one of the foods that contain the most iron. In fact, offal and especially the liver are prescribed for those who suffer from anemia or who are suffering from unjustified exhaustion. This mineral is very important for the well-being of our body. In fact, it would develop connective tissue and regulate hormones. According to estimates, the ideal is to take 14 mg per day. Being under this dose you could have problems that should not be underestimated such as tiredness, difficulty concentrating and remembering things and lowering of the immune defenses. If you find yourself in this situation, it would be best to contact your primary care physician right away. But let’s see in what type of meat we can find galore.

This very tender and lean meat is an iron mine and is worth gold for our health

We are talking about the hare. This meat is an excellent source of protein and is also low in calories: it has just 114 for every 100 grams. It is therefore also suitable for a diet, also because it has a low content of lipids (in fact, it has only 2.3 of the same weight). Then it also contains an excellent amount of iron, followed by phosphorus and potassium.

Possible combinations

If you want to make hare a complete dish, we recommend combining it with a source of carbohydrates and one of fiber. In order not to cook a first course, we can opt for a nice dish of baked potatoes. We have already covered how to make them crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside with these tricks that the science suggests. As for vegetables, we suggest bringing thistles to the table, which would keep blood sugars under control and help the cardiovascular system.

Recommended reading

