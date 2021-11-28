Sports

“This victory is for my brother”

A great comeback win fromEmpoli who won 2-1 on Fiorentina thanks to the networks of Bandinelli And Pinamonti. At the end of the meeting, Aurelio Andreazzoli made statements to the microphones of Dazn.

“A victory that makes you happy”

“I was pleased”, he begins Andreazzoli. “Often we didn’t get what the boys deserved on the pitch, as happened also in Verona. But we are satisfied with the behavior because the behaviors take us far. They are a second indicator for the situations to come, in fact we never give up, we believe in it, we are a team “.

“It is not advisable to equalize”

Only one draw in the league: It is not convenient to draw, it is only one point. AND’ It is true that when you lose you prefer to have equalized, but in the construction of the mentality the victory, the supremacy, the imposing on the opponent are components that have a great impact, that give you joy. It’s better than half satisfaction “.

THEFinally, a dedication to his brother who died a few days ago: “In the meantime, I wanted to thank, in addition to all the testimonies, also the fans … They surprised me this night by putting up a banner, I was pleased … AND’ it was pleasant for my family, for my brother “, he said before leaving the interview, moved. Even Pinamonti, who hugged him after the goal, wanted to dedicate the decisive goal to him (his words).

