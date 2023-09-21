This video alleging that milk is a significant contributor to osteoporosis is misleading.

A video circulating on social media claims that milk contains significant levels of calcium and animal proteins, and claims that the calcium absorbed from a glass of milk is primarily used by the body to detoxify the waste produced by the milk’s animal proteins. This is done to balance. The post claims that the net calcium absorption after drinking a glass of milk will be zero due to the sulfur waste generated by animal proteins. Also, it has been told in the post that the countries which are the highest dairy consumers have the highest number of cases of osteoporosis. Let us confirm the claim made in the post.

claim: The animal protein present in cow’s milk is a significant contributor to the disease osteoporosis. fact: Although it is true that calcium absorbed from milk is used to compensate for urinary calcium losses caused by the animal proteins of milk, the exact ratio between calcium intake and its use to compensate for urinary calcium losses is uncertain. It is made. While drinking milk may improve bone density and prevent osteoporosis in elderly people, some research studies suggest that consuming milk in large amounts may increase urinary calcium excretion which could potentially lead to osteoporosis. Can weaken bones over time. Therefore, the claim made in the post is correct misleading,

Searching for details related to the claims made in the post revealed that cow milk consists of approximately 87% water, with the remaining 13% consisting of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Milk contains high amounts of calcium, animal protein, phosphorus and other nutrients. One kilogram of milk contains about 35 grams of protein and about 1200 milligrams of calcium.

According to research studies, the high amount of calcium in milk is used to compensate for urinary calcium loss resulting from milk proteins. Excessive protein intake leads to increased excretion of calcium in the urine without increasing calcium absorption. This effect of dietary protein on calcium balance is due to the acid content of animal proteins. However, the exact ratio between calcium intake and its use to compensate for calcium loss in urine remains uncertain. A research study showing an association between the calcium-to-protein ratio in milk and urinary calcium excretion in healthy adults can be viewed here.

While drinking milk may improve your bone density and prevent osteoporosis in elderly people, some research studies contradict these statements and suggest that consuming excessive amounts of milk may lead to calcium loss in the urine. Emissions may increase, causing weaker bones over time. Christopher Gardner, a researcher at Stanford, emphasized that milk is indeed a valuable source of calcium, but may not be a significant factor in maintaining bone health. However, it is nowhere stated that limited consumption of milk can cause osteoporosis or any other bone disease.

Countries with the highest annual consumption of cow’s milk, such as the United States, India, and various European countries, are among the major countries significantly affected by osteoporosis. However, several factors contribute to the prevalence of osteoporosis in these areas. The International Osteoporosis Foundation released a factsheet clearly debunking misconceptions linking milk and other dairy products to bone health problems.

In short, this video suggesting that animal protein in cow’s milk is a significant contributor to the development of osteoporosis is misleading.