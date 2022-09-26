this video of Kim Kardashian struggling to move forward in her Dolce & Gabbana dress

Kim Kardashian wore a sensational but impractical outfit to the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty at Milan Fashion Week this Saturday (September 24).

The dress chosen by Kim Kardashian for the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty turned out to be tricky to wear. That is to say, the reality star with some 330 million Instagram subscribers could not walk properly in her long silver sequin dress with D&G logo.

In a video – which has gone viral – posted by Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, we see the businesswoman “trying” to put one foot in front of the other. Unable to lift her high-heeled sandals high enough, the Skims designer even finds herself forced to do some smart jumps on the stairs. Her little sister Khloé tried to help her by pulling her dress up a little, but without success.

In video, Kim Kardashian can’t walk with her dress

At the end of the montage done with humor (the background music is Funny Song, of Cavendish Music), Kim Kardashian jumps into her car with the help of a friend who lifts her. As cramped as she is, she seems to see the funny side of her ordeal, smiling and laughing with the other guests. The same afternoon, transformed into Marilyn Monroe, she had presented her “Ciao Kim” collection for which she had chosen from the archives of the house between 1987 and 2007.

Allure at all costs

The “Karjenner” seem customary uncomfortable outfits. Last spring, Kylie Jenner immortalized her older sister Kendall Jenner struggling to climb the steps of the Brown Castello castle, where their half-sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding ceremony with Travis Barker took place. Some will also remember the difficulty Kim Kardashian had in removing a Balmain latex catsuit during Paris Fashion Week in 2020.