This video of North West begging her mother Kim Kardashian to delete… this video where they sing

It would seem that the creator of Skims was cropped by her 9-year-old daughter, as evidenced by an Instagram video, published on Thursday August 18.

The Rebellious Age. Kim Kardashian once again shared a video of her daughter North West singing during a car “ride” on Thursday, August 18. But this time, it seems that the 9-year-old girl did not like her mother’s “mamarazzi” side… Indeed, on the “clip”, she is in the back of a Lamborghini in the company of of her cousin, Penelope Disick, 10, when she stopped her interpretation of Versace on the Floor of Bruno Mars when she sees her mother filming her.

“Sing girls!” exclaimed the creator of Skims, who is in the front of the car. “Mom ! Mom ! Mum, please delete this!” the child cries desperately as the mother of Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, continues to smile and giggle for the camera. However, the video ended abruptly when North threatened the eldest Kardashian with what appeared to be a middle finger.

Carpooling

The former companion of Pete Davidson often takes advantage of his car trips to film his children. In early March, North West was once again the lead in her mother’s video as she sang Let’s not talk about Bruno cartoon Encanto (2021).

More recently, at the end of June, when she was once again filming a live Instagram in her car, this time her two sons intervened. In particular Psalm who exclaimed, while sticking out his tongue: “Hi weird people, if you look at this, I hate you”. It seems that not everyone in the Kardashian family is meant to be in the spotlight.