This video perfectly shows what day-to-day is like in a click farm

Find out how social media content creators gain followers through click farms.

Content creators who publish their content through social networks such as Instagram, Facebook or TikTok base their monetization on the number of “likes” they receive, since, in this way, increase your popularity and therefore your number of followers.

As you probably already know, there are certain companies that are dedicated to exponentially increase the number of followers of an influencer in the different social networks in exchange for an economic remuneration.

Among all these types of companies, the most popular are click farms and now, thanks to Reddit user 88c, we can share with you a video that shows what day to day is like in one of them.

This is how a click farm works

In a Reddit thread discussing why the Google Play Store is infested with Malware apps with millions of downloadsuser 88c shared a video in which it is shown with great clarity how to work in a click farm.

Thus, in the aforementioned video, which you can access through this link, we can see two women who are interacting with a dozen smartphones at the same time liking and sharing their customers’ posts on different social networks. Each of the terminals with which they are working has a different user account so that, in this way, the influencer who has contracted the services of this company can increase their followers and, therefore, their monetization.

Click farms are not something new, because already in 2017 we began to see the first proofs of the existence of this type of companieswho are not only dedicated to increasing the followers and “likes” of influencers, but also take care of multiply the “likes” of a YouTube channel or improve the rating of an application in the Play Store or the App Store.

