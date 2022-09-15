This video reveals what your nails say about your health, according to traditional Chinese medicine

In the Chinese traditional medicine (MTC), there is a belief that there are small signs in our body that can indicate certain problems related to our health. From problems with language, Dry Skin or Red eyes, all of these problems can be an indicator of a larger health problem. Even our nail they may be trying to tell us what is going on in our body.

Nails are made of a protein called keratinthe same material from which horse hooves and cattle horns are made, and in TCM, our fingernails are connected to our energy levels and blood. And since energy and circulation are important to your health, your nails are a reflection of it. Thus, “The Eastern Philosophy”, an Asian company specializing in herbs medicinalhas shared in TikToka video about how to detect some of the main health conditions just by looking at our nails. The video has already accumulated almost 400,000 visits and shares how we can spot any health problems and decide if we need to see a doctor.

For TCM practitioners, the signs of our nails are related to the liverresponsible for retaining and distributing blood, which also transports hormones and qi All over the body. Qi is an energy force formed by the opposing forces of the yin and yang and our liver distributes this energy, along with the blood, to our eyes, nails, and tendons. A healthy flow of Qi is necessary to keep the body and mind healthy, but things like stressthe alcohola unbalanced diet or too much caffeine they can make the liver slow down. When the liver becomes stagnant, it also does not distribute these forces throughout the body, thus disrupting harmony and balance, causing disease or other health problems. And because our nails are part of this complex system, the way they look can indicate some kind of deterioration in health and therefore Qi. However, Oriental Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine are not the only believers in how useful nails can be in diagnosing health problems. In the medicine westerndoctors and health professionals examine the nails of patients for signs of anemia, insufficiency cardiac, diseases liverworts Y malnutrition, diabetes or diseases related to thyroid.

In the video, the Asian company reveals that if our nails curve down, they could tell us respiratory problems. These types of nails are also known as club nails and could be the first sign of a serious health problem. Common health problems in people with downward curved nails include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the chronic bronchitisthe asthma or even the lung cancer. Also, according to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundationthe ones curved up they look in the 35% of people with a developed lung cancer and in the 4% of people with small cell lung cancer.

On the other hand, if in our nails we can observe a series of vertical linesthis could indicate that we have stomach or nerve problems. According to health linemany people with vertical lines on their nails also have multiple sclerosis or MSwhich is a disease that affects the brainthe spinal cord and the optic nerves that form the Central Nervous System. If the nail lines are horizontal instead of vertical, this could mean that we can suffer from possible intestinal problems. If the horizontal ridges are at the deepest part remote of the nail, may indicate the presence of irritable bowel syndrome or of illness celiac. The presence of horizontal ridges are often called Beau’s lines and are usually symptoms of a serious condition. In addition to intestinal problems, horizontal lines can also indicate a renal disease.

Finally, “an overly large lunula indicates a risk of high blood pressure,” the company revealed in the video. The crescent shape at the base of the nail is known as lunula and it is considered too big when it occupies a third or more of the nail. Often indicates problems with the Cardiovascular system, heart rhythm interruption and high blood pressure. According to him CDCthe high blood pressure or high blood pressure increases the risk of other heart problems, such as heart diseases, heart attacks Y strokes. On the contrary, a too small lunula could be a symptom of low blood pressure or circulatory disorders and are often a sign of a weak immune system Or the iron deficiency Y b12 vitamin. Also, if the Moon of the nail is sseparated from the rest with transverse linesthis could indicate that there is a possible development of diabetes and the absence of this may mean the presence of extreme fatigue and low immunity.