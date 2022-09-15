Health

This video reveals what your nails say about your health, according to traditional Chinese medicine

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

In the Chinese traditional medicine (MTC), there is a belief that there are small signs in our body that can indicate certain problems related to our health. From problems with language, Dry Skin or Red eyes, all of these problems can be an indicator of a larger health problem. Even our nail they may be trying to tell us what is going on in our body.

Nails are made of a protein called keratinthe same material from which horse hooves and cattle horns are made, and in TCM, our fingernails are connected to our energy levels and blood. And since energy and circulation are important to your health, your nails are a reflection of it. Thus, “The Eastern Philosophy”, an Asian company specializing in herbs medicinalhas shared in TikToka video about how to detect some of the main health conditions just by looking at our nails. The video has already accumulated almost 400,000 visits and shares how we can spot any health problems and decide if we need to see a doctor.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Vitamin D, key to health

2 mins ago

these are the foods that help keep them healthy

35 mins ago

The Garden Studio, the massage center inspired by traditional oriental medicine

46 mins ago

TikTok: Medical student showed how his handwriting transformed as he advanced in his career (video) | entertainment pop culture

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button