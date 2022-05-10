GTA VI is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games on the current scene. Rockstar Games has managed to create a world with unparalleled realism and amount of detail in GTA V, so it’s no surprise that its sequel is so desired by all gamers.

For this same reason, from the Digital Dreams YouTube channel they wanted to make use of their talent to model GTA V to the millimeter, adding technologies as relevant as ray tracing reflections, and teaching us what GTA VI could look like when it reaches our hands for new generation consoles. You can see for yourself below.

In this channel they have a very long experience in this type of content for video games, and for this video in particular, they have used an RTX 3090 graphics card, rendering the game at 8K, with mods and a reshade created by themselves, under the name Raytracing SSRTGI BeyondallLimits. The results show us what Rockstar’s next game could look like, making full use of new console hardware technology.

This video shows how GTA VI could look like on next-gen consoles

GTA V is available for Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Microsoft Windows.