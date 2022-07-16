Entertainment

this video that makes the buzz on the web

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

In a relationship since 2010, Shakira and Gerard Pique ended their relationship a few weeks ago. The famous player of FB Barcelona would indeed have been unfaithful on several occasions and led to several extramarital relationships with pretty young women met on social networks. One of them also testified to make revelations about the naughty requests of the father of the family…

If Shakira would have tried in vain to save her couple, the sportsman would have refused to give their story a chance, preferring to party every night with his friends and his new conquests. And while the 45-year-old singer has finally turned the page, everything suggests that her ex is starting to take the hit.

On social networks, a video went viral a few hours ago because we see Gerard Pique driving his car, looking pensive. Against all odds, we can hear a song by his ex-girlfriend in the background, which he is listening to. Ironically, it is the hit “Inevitable” in which the singer declares: “I can’t find any way to forget you. Because continuing to love you is inevitable” orYou don’t have to say it. You won’t come back, I know you well.”.

@carmonaa.23 Pique escuchando a shakira #carmonaa23#paratii#fyp#tiktokindia#bcn#tiktok#tiktoker#tiktokespaña#parati#fcbarcelona#gaeltonto#pique#shakira♬ sonido original – carmonaa23

Words that stick strangely to the situation and a video that shows that the father of the family seems to regret his break with the mother of his children. Some Internet users are also convinced that he would have deliberately let himself be filmed with this song in the background to send a message to Shakira…

Aliénor de la Fontaine

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is the cabin that Sandra Bullock rents for more than 134 million a month

9 mins ago

‘Persuasion’, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel that has been released on Netflix

20 mins ago

Anne Hathaway becomes Barbie and goes viral

31 mins ago

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: 16 hidden winks in the latest Marvel movie

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button