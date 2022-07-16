this video that makes the buzz on the web

In a relationship since 2010, Shakira and Gerard Pique ended their relationship a few weeks ago. The famous player of FB Barcelona would indeed have been unfaithful on several occasions and led to several extramarital relationships with pretty young women met on social networks. One of them also testified to make revelations about the naughty requests of the father of the family…

If Shakira would have tried in vain to save her couple, the sportsman would have refused to give their story a chance, preferring to party every night with his friends and his new conquests. And while the 45-year-old singer has finally turned the page, everything suggests that her ex is starting to take the hit.

On social networks, a video went viral a few hours ago because we see Gerard Pique driving his car, looking pensive. Against all odds, we can hear a song by his ex-girlfriend in the background, which he is listening to. Ironically, it is the hit “Inevitable” in which the singer declares: “I can’t find any way to forget you. Because continuing to love you is inevitable” or “You don’t have to say it. You won’t come back, I know you well.”.

@carmonaa.23 Pique escuchando a shakira #carmonaa23#paratii#fyp#tiktokindia#bcn#tiktok#tiktoker#tiktokespaña#parati#fcbarcelona#gaeltonto#pique#shakira♬ sonido original – carmonaa23

Words that stick strangely to the situation and a video that shows that the father of the family seems to regret his break with the mother of his children. Some Internet users are also convinced that he would have deliberately let himself be filmed with this song in the background to send a message to Shakira…

Aliénor de la Fontaine