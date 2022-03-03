Andriy Shevchenko, a former Milan and Chelsea soccer player and one of the most important figures in Ukrainian sport, called on Wednesday for the Russian invasion to be stopped and urged that more help be given to his country.

The former Ukrainian striker asked for humanitarian aid for the compatriots who continue to resist in their country and for the refugees. EFE/EPA

Shevchenko, who played 111 games for the Ukrainian National Team, spoke in Sky Sports about the situation your country is experiencing.

“First of all, I want to ask my country, the army, the president, to do everything possible to defend my country from Russian aggression. I am very proud to be a Ukrainian. This is a very difficult time for my nation, for my people and for my family. There are people dying, children dying, missiles pointing directly at our houses. This war must be stopped, some way must be found,” he said.

The former soccer player commented that his mother and sister are still in Kiev and that they are not willing to leave. “I try to talk to them every hour, every 20 minutes. A lot is happening. Kharkiv is being bombed, Kiev is being attacked… There are many cities in Ukraine going through the same thing. My mother and sister, like most Ukrainians They don’t want to leave, they want to stay fighting for our freedom,” he said.

“We need humanitarian aid. The entire European Union is helping Ukrainian refugees a lot, but there are many people who are having to leave their homes. We need medical support, basic things, that people have a place to stay,” he added.

Shevchenko doesn’t even want to hear about football: “For me it doesn’t exist, I don’t think about it. It’s not the time. I don’t watch it. Neither that nor any other sport. Since I wake up I only think about how I can help my country, What can I do? Call my parents, my friends, find out what is happening in Ukraine”.

On the sanctions that FIFA has imposed on Russia, Shevchenko said that it is “totally the right thing” and that he does not think it was a difficult decision. “I just want to ask the world for one thing. Please donate. We need medical equipment and medicine. Food. Any help you can give us,” the former soccer player concluded.