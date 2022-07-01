This wardrobe staple is a favorite of Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens

History of the white shirt

Undoubtedly, it is “the shirt” of shirts, as it has transcended through the years to become a garment that is a must in the men’s and women’s wardrobe. This garment was first seen in Egypt, however it was not until the end of the 19th century that such shirts began in England.

At that time the only people who wore a white shirt were the aristocrats, since they were the only ones who could afford to wash it often, this garment evolved over time to become a basic garment that soon came into everyone’s life. .

Carolina Herrera has shown us the versatility and power of the white shirt.

(©Getty images/635101312)



Carolina Herrera is one of the people who have taught us that this garment is synonymous with elegance. It was in 1980 when she presented the first collection that included this garment at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, which for her was synonymous with an elegant, formal and sophisticated woman.

To this day, the designer still believes it and wears this garment everywhere! From large skirts, even with tailored pants. It has become her personal brand and has contributed to making it part of our closet yes or yes.