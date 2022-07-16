‘This was a mild earthquake,’ says Marcelo Moncayo, teacher and researcher who handles the Guayaquil-Caracas fault thesis | Ecuador | News

Marcelo Moncayo was on Thursday afternoon giving a virtual class to a group of students. In it he commented on an earthquake that occurred that same day in Venezuela and the probability that something similar would happen in the country.

At that moment, Guayaquil had not been shaken by the strong earthquake that at 5:30 p.m. was felt in 151 cantons of the country.

“The point is that according to my studies, to my conclusions, there is an intimate relationship between the seismicity between Ecuador and Venezuela, so very likely in the next few hours there will be one here…”, he told his students an hour before the earthquake in Guayas.

Images of the damage that were captured in Guayaquil after inspections due to the strong earthquake

Moncayo, a university professor and earthquake researcher, has considered in recent years the thesis that there is a relationship between the earthquakes that occur in Ecuador and those that occur in Venezuela through a fault called Guayaquil-Caracas.

He associates this hypothesis due to trends that have been seen in recent years in this fault, where there have been tremors that have been felt in Venezuela and then have had their impact in Ecuador.

The specialist gives as an example earthquakes that were recorded in Venezuela in 2017 and 2018, which occurred on the same day or later in parts of Ecuador.

Something similar occurred on Thursday afternoon, as there was an earthquake in several states in Venezuela.

The earthquake that was felt at 5:30 p.m. yesterday, according to the Geophysical Institute, had as epicenter northwest of La Aurora, in the Daule area and was magnitude 6.10, at a depth of 57.50 km.

For Moncayo, what happened yesterday has some link to this Guayaquil-Caracas fault, because when major earthquakes occur in Venezuela there is a probability that they will be replicated in Ecuador. “We are connected to the Caribbean plate,” he says.

According to the specialist, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela release energy in a different way from other countries.

Jostin was going to help a relative after the earthquake and a high tension cable fell on him; on Tuesday he was going to turn 17

Moncayo maintains that there is the criterion of thinking that all the seismicity in Ecuador is centered in the subduction zone, when in the country there are many scenarios that influence this, and one of them is the system of mega-faults that are born in Guayaquil.

“It is a fault that passes through Guayaquil, extends through the Sierra, more or less follows the line of the mountain range, goes to Colombia and reaches Venezuela, I call it Guayaquil-Caracas,” he asserts.

The teacher reports that the seismic hazard in Guayaquil is in the order of grade 6 below the city and there is this relationship between the earthquakes in Venezuela and Ecuador due to the fault system.

Tremor or earthquake?

Moncayo believes that yesterday’s earthquake can be considered a “mild, low-level earthquake.” “This earthquake yesterday was different, it was much more severe and strong, than what is felt in Guayaquil, which is usually a swing,” he says.

As it was close to Guayaquil, the wave, the sound, was perceived, says Moncayo, who was concerned about the severity of the movement. He was on the sixth floor of a building.

The specialist maintains that it is necessary to make tours to Evaluate structures and look for other mechanisms that may have faster damage statistics. (YO)