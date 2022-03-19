This was Angela Aguilar’s little accident in full concert

Within Mexican regional music, Angela Aguilar She has established herself as a young promise and one of the favorite artists of the general public. Her voice and her talent have allowed her to be considered one of the best singers of the moment. Ángela, like so many other artists, had a accident at a concert.

He has even had the opportunity to show his professionalism on stage, as he did last January during the 2020 León Fair, when he suffered a small accident on stage and she continued singing as if nothing had happened.

What happened to Ángela Aguilar at the concert?

The young singer had begun to interpret her song “There Where I Come”, when suddenly she decided to approach the roundabout that was in the center of the palenque and when she wanted to go up the stairs she stepped on her long black tulle skirt, which came off completely and ended up lying on the floor.

At that time the only thing he did Angela Aguilar was to be careful to raise his feet well so as not to trip over the garment. All this while she continued to sing; at no time did she slow down or hesitate. Luckily she was wearing pants underneath her, so she didn’t get older and was able to continue.

A few seconds later, Angela Aguilar He makes a subtle gesture with his hands inviting someone from his team to come over to solve the problem. It was at that moment that an assistant went on stage to put her skirt on and secure it, so that she could continue everything as planned.

The hundreds of dresses of Ángela Aguilar

In all the presentations Angela Aguilar performs always wears very beautiful dresses, usually composed of large skirts and corsets. Taking this into account, the journalist Pati Chapoy asked her what she does with so many clothes, to which she replied that she wears them twice and then gives them a second chance.

The young singer reported that she prefers that they not spoil stored in a closet, so she gives them away or donates them. She has even approached her fans on some occasions, who write to her telling her that they need a dress for her 15-year-old party.

As for the values ​​of the dresses, he preferred to avoid the question by saying that they are included in the cost of the shows.

