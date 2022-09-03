This was Anne Hathaway as a teenager

Anne Hathaway is one of the most important actresses in the history of cinema today.. Her brilliant performance in ‘Les Miserables’ earned her an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe at 30 years of age, although it was her role as ‘Mia Thermopolis’ in the film ‘The Princess Diaries’ that catapulted her to worldwide fame in the early 2000s. In 2001, ‘People’ magazine named her one of the biggest breakout stars of the moment and in 2006 she appeared for the first time in the ranking of the ’50 Most Beautiful People in the World’. world’. However, Hathaway’s appearance in her teens was very different, as she was a simple young woman who had dreamed of becoming a nun and she had little knowledge of the world of fashion. Years later, the actress achieved a truly spectacular change, becoming a true fashion icon for her incredible outfits on the red carpets.

Despite having grown up under the conviction to join religious life by becoming a nun, the truth is that she decided to discard this idea at the age of 15 because she found out that her younger brother was homosexual and she did not want to deny her support. family for following the ethical guidelines of their religion. In this way, she decides to start her career as an artist at the age of 16, debuting as a soprano in two concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York. Over the years, the actress dedicated herself to studying drama, dance, and music in order to break into the Hollywood industry.



Anne Hathaway

A year later, Anne Hathaway managed to get her first important role in front of the cameras, in the series ‘Family Matters’. Thanks to this participation, Disney executives noticed her and shortly after she starred in the story of ‘Mia Thermopolis’ in ‘The Princess Diaries’ alongside the famous actress Julie Andrews. At 19, the actress had become one of the most sought-after rising stars in Hollywood, although her appearance was still that of a simple young woman who did not use much makeup and her straight brown hair was part of her hallmark.

From knowing nothing about fashion to starring in a movie inspired by Anna Wintour’s rival

After having participated in several productions in Hollywood, the actress landed the role of ‘Andy Sachs’ in the iconic film ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’, where Meryl Streep plays a fashion specialist with a very bad character, inspired by the former editor of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine, Liz Tilberis, the rival of the well-known fashion expert Anna Wintour, editor of ‘Vogue’.

After this participation, Hathaway established herself in the film industry and began to experiment with much more dramatic roles to demonstrate her acting quality. And that’s how she managed to make history by playing ‘Fantine’ in the musical film ‘Les Miserables’, based on the play of the same name by Victor Hugo.