this was Benzema’s sensational hat-trick at Real Madrid-Chelsea

2022-04-06

Like wine. The 34 years of age do not weigh him down and Karim Benzema continues to amaze with its exquisiteness captaining the Real Madridwith which he scored a double in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea. The leadership is remarkable, as is his quality, which is reflected in all facets of his game, being the airway the one shown this Wednesday that with headers at 21′ and 24′ he bombarded the goal Edward Mendy on Stamford Bridge.

The first came after a break from the right wing of Viniciuswho, as rarely, issued a beautiful center at the head of the French gunner, who, from before the penalty point, released a hammer blow that ended up kissing the blue squad. The meringues screamed, the Chelsea was sinking, because no more than three minutes passed before the top scorer and assist merengue of the season returned to be present on the scoreboard.