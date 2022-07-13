This was Biden’s meeting with AMLO

This is how the images of the James Webb telescope vs. Hubble’s. Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force him to complete the purchase of the company. The White House asks the elderly to receive a second booster vaccine. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1.

Biden meets with López Obrador at the White House

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the Oval Office on Tuesday and told him that, “despite the exaggerated headlines that we sometimes read, you and I We have a strong and productive relationship.” Biden told AMLO that “we see Mexico as an equal partner.”

two.

The White House asks the elderly to receive a second booster vaccine

As the omicron subvariant BA.5 drives a surge in cases and hospitalizations in the US, the White House is urging its citizens to stay up to date with your covid-19 vaccinations.

New wave of covid-19 in the US with the BA.5 subvariant 2:05



3.

Edited video of police response to fatal shooting at Uvalde school released

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper published edited portions of surveillance video on Tuesday showing police officers retreating from gunfire in the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during the fatal shooting in May. The edited video is just over four minutes long and first shows teachers screaming as the gunman crosses the school parking lot after crashing his car just outside the property. Once the attacker is inside the building, surveillance cameras show him walking down the hallway unopposed with a semi-automatic rifle. Images can be disturbing.

Edited video shows police response to the massacre at the Uvalde school 5:24

Four.

The universe as we have never seen it before

NASA revealed live Tuesday the first high-resolution, color images from the James Webb Space Telescope, showing the universe as you’ve never seen it before. From a stellar nursery where stars are born, to the interactions between galaxies and the unique perspective of an exoplanet: these are just some of the new cosmic images that were shared.

New images of the universe from the Webb telescope revealed 0:49

5.

The one presidential race the US doesn’t want

There is a small silver lining for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that signals growing concern about the president’s age and performance and shows that even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump. Analysis.

at coffee time

Emmy Awards 2022 nominations: complete list of series, actors and actresses by category

Meet the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, that honor the best of television in the United States.

An American tourist survives the fall in Vesuvius after trying to recover his phone

The 23-year-old man from Baltimore was walking down an unauthorized trail accompanied by three relatives this Saturday morning, said the carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples.

Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to complete the company’s purchase

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, comes after Musk said in a letter to Twitter’s top lawyer Friday night that he wants to terminate the contract. $44 billion acquisition deal.

This is how Elon Musk responded to Twitter demands 1:06

The euro and the dollar are worth the same for the first time in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar reached parity, which means that the two coins are worth the same.

The euro and the dollar reach parity 1:02

Anthony Hopkins dancing cumbia and other times he has shown his love for Latin culture on networks

Anthony Hopkins recently surprised social networks by dancing to the rhythm of “La pollera colorá” by Juan Bautista Madera Castro. However, this is not the first time that the British actor shows his love for Latin music.

The number of the day

100,000

Heathrow airport asks airlines to stop selling tickets for the summer as they restrict the number of daily passengers to 100,000.

Heathrow Airport asks to stop selling tickets 0:39

quote of the day

“The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas in the Bronx, as beautiful as the flowers in Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is its strength”

The attempt of the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, to praise Latinos failed this Monday when she said that they were as unique as “breakfast tacos”, drawing criticism from across the political spectrum. The US first lady apologized.

White House apologizes for Jill Biden’s comments 2:55

And to finish…

Researchers discover fossil of marine predator with three eyes

Researchers at the Royal Ontario Museum announced the discovery of a rare fossil that preserved the brain and nervous system. But that was not all: They also found that the animal, a marine predator, had three eyes.