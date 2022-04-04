This was Camilo’s reaction after not winning the Grammy for which he was nominated

Camilo is at the peak of success, which was enough to earn him a nomination for the Grammy Awards for “Best Latin Pop Album” by “My hands”, an award for which I was very excited.

Although “My hands” was highly praised during the Latin Grammysin which Camilo took four statuettes, the same fate did not run in the award ceremony in the United States, since the winning album was “Mendó” by Alex Cuba.

However, Camilo took it with the best attitude, Even before the ceremony, I was waiting for the award ceremony calmly and Evaluna’s cookiesthen in their instagram stories posted a video showing herself in the kitchen watching the Grammys from a computer.

“Glory to the owner of creativity!!! Let it be what he wants 🙂 Watching the Grammys from the kitchen with Evalunaaaaaaa cookies”wrote to accompany the video.

Camilo lost his Grammy nomination

After not being a winner in the category in which he competed, the Colombian wrote: “The total reverence to the creator and his way of allowing me to achieve some things and not others… To keep me moving… making me understand that this life is a game, but worth taking seriously.”

In subsequent stories, he thanked life and his fans for the support they have given him: “I loved every second of dreaming with which I won that Grammy! Someday!!”.

“Thanks Tribe. For walking by my side, and letting me walk by yours!! I promise you many more honest songs,” Camilo completed, without stopping dreaming of winning the Grammy.