This was done by Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, with her first payment at age 7

Although the first reference that is at hand to refer to Genesis Rodriguez is to identify her as the daughter of the “Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguezthe 35-year-old artist ceased to be simply “the daughter of” to become a talented and virtuous actress, with her own flight.

One of his recent roles in Genesis Rodriguez, and that allowed him to finish consecrating himself, was that of the super heroine Sloane Hargreeves, in “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix). However, Genesis does not mind that they continue to identify her as “the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez“And it is something that fills her with pride, as she acknowledged in a recent interview.

