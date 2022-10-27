This was done by Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, with her first payment at age 7

Although the first reference that is at hand to refer to Genesis Rodriguez is to identify her as the daughter of the “Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguezthe 35-year-old artist ceased to be simply “the daughter of” to become a talented and virtuous actress, with her own flight.

One of his recent roles in Genesis Rodriguez, and that allowed him to finish consecrating himself, was that of the super heroine Sloane Hargreeves, in “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix). However, Genesis does not mind that they continue to identify her as “the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez“And it is something that fills her with pride, as she acknowledged in a recent interview.

The actress has spent practically her entire life dedicated to acting, since her first role was obtained when she was just 7 years old. And in a recent interview she confirmed what she did with her first payment as an actress and when she was still a child.

This was done by Génesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, with her first payment at the age of 7. Source: Terra Archive.

Genesis Rodríguez, a lifetime dedicated to acting and what he did with the first money he earned

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of “Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguez and the Cuban model Carolina Pérez. After standing out with her role in “The Umbrella Academy”, the talented actress reviewed in an interview the most outstanding moments of her career, the teachings that her father left her and even she reviewed her first works.

About the advice of Puma Rodriguez, Genesis She stressed that the most important was to always remain calm and have “elephant skin” so that the criticism of others does not affect her greatly. However, the most interesting confession of hers had to do with the first money she earned as an actress at the age of 7 and the destiny she gave her.

“They did not pay me much. They (NdA: for those responsible for the production) covered me the tutor who gave me the classes, so my check was nothing. With the little they gave me, I bought clothes. And the rest my parents they kept it. Thank God they did, because they taught me the value of saving,” he said. Genesis Rodriguez in statements to the “Social” portal.

Also, Genesis Rodriguez She confessed that she likes to give life to all kinds of characters in productions, that she enjoys playing a villain and that she likes to give people emotions.