Entertainment

This was done by Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, with her first payment at age 7

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Although the first reference that is at hand to refer to Genesis Rodriguez is to identify her as the daughter of the “Puma” Jose Luis Rodriguezthe 35-year-old artist ceased to be simply “the daughter of” to become a talented and virtuous actress, with her own flight.

One of his recent roles in Genesis Rodriguez, and that allowed him to finish consecrating himself, was that of the super heroine Sloane Hargreeves, in “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix). However, Genesis does not mind that they continue to identify her as “the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez“And it is something that fills her with pride, as she acknowledged in a recent interview.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“My family and my children inspire me every day”

4 mins ago

Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes

5 mins ago

D23 Expo 2022: Schedules in Spain of the most important presentations of the Disney Comic-Con

15 mins ago

the superb gesture of Messi for the employees of the club

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button