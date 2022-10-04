Eight movies were enough for Emma to amass such a fortune that at 32 she can live wherever she wants. For this reason, today we want to give you a tour of the kitchen of what was her home in one of the most outstanding areas of the United States.

Emma Watson has triumphed in the world of cinema like few other actresses thanks to her role as hermione granger in the saga Harry Potter. Since then, the British star has not had money problems since she has an estimated fortune, according to the portal Celebrity Net Worthof 85 million dollars.

This was Emma Watson’s kitchen when she lived in Beverly Hills. Source: Youtube.

Currently her main residence is in London, but at some point the actress spent a lot of time in the United States, and there she had a special house, and you can tell just by entering the lobby of the building, all white, perfect with a unique marble floor.

That same style applied to the actress’s house, all very white, very modern, with clean surfaces, minimalist decoration and the kitchen, a precious space equipped with the best of the best.

The marble floor is also one of the few things that has color in the kitchen. The unique snow-colored dining room chairs match the walls and cabinets of the huge kitchen that also has a wine fridge.

The cabinets in this space can be counted by dozens of them, and an island with a marble top is also perfect for any preparation or as a breakfast area, where 3 people can comfortably fit. If you want to see the full video, click here.