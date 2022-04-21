This was Gal Gadot’s career in Miss Universe

At the moment, Gal Gadot have 36 years and was a mother for the third time. She is famous for having played Diana Prince, better known as wonder-woman either Wonder Woman, an emblematic character of DC Comics. Before devoting himself to acting, he appeared in the contest miss Universe and drew a lot of attention. Why?

Gal Gadot She was born on April 30, 1985. She became part of her country’s army, as well as a model and beauty queen. As part of her last birthday, she was reminded of the day she was Miss Israel as well as when he self-sabotage not to win miss Universe.

How was Gal Gadot’s career in Miss Universe?

Since she was a child, the mother of Gal Gadot He made her participate in different beauty contests. That was how, two years before joining the Israeli Armed Forces, her mother entered her in the contest Miss Israel. She was just 18 years old when she was crowned and that same year, she also represented her country in the contest miss Universe.

During an interview for rolling stone she said, “I knew I didn’t want to win Miss Universe. It wasn’t my thing. For an 18-year-old it seemed like too much responsibility.” Likewise, she confessed that her decision to want to lose was on purpose because she did not want to be associated with that area:

“I lost victoriously,” he stated. Later, in an interview for W Magazine She also confessed: “I was late for all the rehearsals and I didn’t wear the right dresses for breakfast. I even remember that Paula Abdul, who was part of the jury, asked me a question and I was like: ‘Sorry, my English is not that good.’ well'”.

Gal Gadot far from Miss Universe and close to being a wonder woman

Clearly, Gal Gadot I had no intention of dedicating myself to the world of modeling, much less having to be part of everything that requires being a miss Universe. They even told her that she was beautiful, but that she did not dress up as she should to be participating in such a contest. Following her announced defeat and after serving in the Israel Defense Forces, she decided to pursue law school. Thus, was that his time at Miss Universe was fleetingbut it remained as a great anecdote in his life.

Soon after, a casting director asked her to audition to be a Bond girl and she refused because she was studying and felt she was “too serious and smart to be an actress”.

Ultimately, that audition completely cut her off from the world. miss Universe as well as the laws and won the role of Gisele Yashar in the saga of Fast and furious. Later, another job opportunity led her to put on the suit of Wonder Woman. Since then, his race He evolved thanks to his undeniable talent.

In which of all his jobs did you like the most? Gal Gadot?