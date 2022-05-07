this was going to be this action game with authors of Final Fantasy XIV

Three of the most important figures of the RPG title were close to developing a very particular multiplayer.

Today we already know Final Fantasy XIV for being a true sales success, something that was enhanced with the launch of the expansion Endwalker. However, the first steps of this MMORPG were very convulsive, which plunged Square Enix into an emergency situation. And, to solve all the obstacles that stood in the way of developers, the company relied on three key figures: Naoki Yoshida, Hiroshi Takai and Kazutoyo Maehiro.

The game, although very similar to Bloodborne, was intended as a multiplayer for 5 usersBut what were these pros doing before they got into FFXIV development? Well, design a game in the style of Bloodborne. This is how Naoki Yoshida, producer of Square Enix’s online RPG, explains it in a collection of books that recovers his columns published in Famitsu (via ResetEra). Everyone here agrees that this project, which was at such an early stage that it didn’t have a code name, it looked a lot like what we saw with the From Software title.

Although the three professionals were able to carry out this development for only one year, they were able to establish very similar bases to Miyazaki’s Souls: It was an action game with a gothic style and some sci-fi elements, such as guns and guns. As a distinctive element, it should be noted that this project was designed as a multiplayer for 5 users. We will never know what the idea was that Yoshida, Takai and Maehiro tried to translate into a video game format, but it would certainly have had some problem in the market: “If we had continued it and Bloodborne was released before, probably we would be going crazy right now,” they said between laughs.

Currently, the eyes of the public are focused on Square Enix’s best-known franchise. On the one hand, Yoshida assures that they are already working on what will happen after the events of Endwalker in Final Fantasy XIV. But, not content with it, he is also raising expectations of the players facing a Final Fantasy XVI that will soon share news.

