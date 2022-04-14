this was his marriage proposal

Relaxed, in a bubble bath, on a Saturday night. Two decades later. A marriage proposal. It is the shortest possible (and most romantic) summary of the Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal to Jennifer Lopez. But we are going to tell you better, with all the details that the singer has revealed through social networks.

The news that ‘Benifer’ have promised each other was shared by themselves a few days ago. They are, again after their first attempt between 2002 and 2004, the most powerful couple in Hollywood, and again J.Lo has an impressive engagement ring between his fingers. Now what remains to be seen if they break the cliché that says “sequels were never good.”

But what we’re going to. This is how Jennifer Lopez has told how the intense and magical moment of the (again) marriage request was. “Saturday night, while i was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath) my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. He caught me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.” Super romantic (and weird), right?

As J.Lo has confessed, she was completely shocked for a few seconds, beginning to cry and unable to prevent the memories of the first request and that there was another twenty years later from being an intense and magical moment. And this was her response to Ben Affleck: “I was literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?‘ I said yes, of course that’s a yes.”

In the video, J.Lo recounts that she was so happy and excited that she couldn’t stop crying: “I was smiling a lot and tears were running down my face. I felt incredibly happy and complete“… and, although deep down there was romance, it is not what she would have expected: “It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have ever imagined. Just a quiet moment… We’re actually two very lucky people who got a second chance at true love.”

In case you have already wondered the impressive ring that the actor has chosen to engage with J.Lo is unique, it has a striking green diamond.

Once they are already engaged again, what remains to be known is the wedding date in the first place, as well as the preparations for the wedding that is to come, which will undoubtedly be the wedding of the year (and possibly of the decade). ), the chosen place, of course the designer of the bride’s dress and the list of guests that will be very VIP.

