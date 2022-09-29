Aniston hit only one home run in her life with her lead role in the series Friends, however, this was enough to have runaway millions of dollars in her bank accounts. Thanks to this and at the time, to his union with Pitt, the couple had a unique kitchen that even today has the hallmark of classic and elegant.

September 29, 2022 5:56 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston conquered viewers with his role as Rachel in the famous series friends. Since the series came to an end, the actress has not had many roles, but this has not made a dent in her bank accounts, whose fortune is estimated at 320 million dollars.

This was Jennifer Aniston’s kitchen when she lived with Brad Pitt. Source: Hello.

And when it comes to money, the property Jennifer spent three years renovating while she was married to comes to mind. Brad Pitta mansion in the middle of Beverly Hills, whose kitchen floor, in addition to being marble, is heated, something that is rarely seen.

As if it were a chessboard, this floor was made up of black and white squares arranged interspersed, all the countertops, also made of marble, were tinted white with gray veins.

All the kitchen cabinets, black in color, offered the couple the space to store not only a lot of food, but all the necessary appliances to make special preparations.

This was Jennifer Aniston’s kitchen when she lived with Brad Pitt. Source: standard.co.uk.

The silverware, all white and exposed on some shelves, is the perfect indication of the number of visits that this couple received at home. Many burners and a couple of ovens also give a good account of what was prepared there and finally a large dishwasher, to be able to deal with all the silverware that stands out above.