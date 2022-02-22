This was Luis Miguel’s strategy to get out of debt

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 67 Views

Luis Miguel became one of the richest people in the world thanks to the profits he made with his profession. Some time ago it was publicly known that the Mexican singer was experiencing financial difficulties, businessman Carlos Bremer came out to make statements about how he would have helped him get out of his debts.

Sun, as the Mexican star is known, went through some financial problems years ago due to turning to alcohol and the lack of shows, unwise decisions due to the debts that this generated. However, thanks to the help he received from close friends at the time, she was able to get through the difficult situation, recovered, and now has no creditors and lives without deprivation.

