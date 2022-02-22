This was Luis Miguel’s strategy to get out of debt

Luis Miguel became one of the richest people in the world thanks to the profits he made with his profession. Some time ago it was publicly known that the Mexican singer was experiencing financial difficulties, businessman Carlos Bremer came out to make statements about how he would have helped him get out of his debts.

Sun, as the Mexican star is known, went through some financial problems years ago due to turning to alcohol and the lack of shows, unwise decisions due to the debts that this generated. However, thanks to the help he received from close friends at the time, she was able to get through the difficult situation, recovered, and now has no creditors and lives without deprivation.

Luis Miguel on stage. Source: Archive

The businessman and friend of Luis Miguel, Carlos Bremer led the production of the bioseries for which Luis Miguel would have received about 35 million dollars. Bremer indicated that the singer “complied with everyone and paid off all his debts and we returned to see a great man like him”, thus denying the rumors that spoke of an economic rescue.

In addition, the president of Grupo Financiero Value stated that it was part of the plan to revive the star of the song, who, due to some health problems, was off stage and without giving concerts. “I will always be friends with Luis Miguel and that is why we wanted him on stage, where he is the best in America and has managed to put Mexico on a world level. I am proud to support him and I am the biggest beneficiary”, said the businessman.

Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta who played him in the Netflix series. Source: Archive

The singer was confined to his yacht for most of the pandemic and with some health problems due to an accident. Despite this, Carlos Bremer declared that the bioseries that was broadcast on Netflix Luis Miguel it was as successful as expected and gave him enough financial backing to get rid of all his debts “with work and risking his ear”, so it was not necessary to give him financial support.