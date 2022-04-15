This was Megan Fox’s relationship with a stripper

Megan fox It has nothing to hide. The 35-year-old “Transformers” megastar, currently engaged to the singer Machine Gun Kelly, has no problem talking about his love life. So much so that a few years ago she confessed during an interview that she was in love with a stripper.

“Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided I was in love with this girl who worked at the Body Shop.”said Megan fox . “I decided that I was going to make her love me too, and I worked hard to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita.”

Megan fox said that Nikita did “those beautiful slow dance ballads by Aerosmith”. The actress also said that He gave this Russian girl a lot of gifts and even tried to get her to quit her job and find another alternative..

Look, I’m not a lesbian. said the beautiful actress in 2008. “I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both genders. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl: Olivia Wilde is so hot she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She is fascinating. And lately I’ve been obsessed with Jenna Jameson, but… wow!

Megan Fox’s current partner

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly (also know as Colson Baker) may be one of the pop-punk power couples of the 2020s, but I bet you didn’t know that “twin flames” have actually known each other for ages.

Before they drank each other’s blood and got engaged in January 2022, MGK and Megan started out as friends when they met on the set of “Midnight on the Switchgrass”:

The most recent appearance of the favorite couple of the moment was on April 10, when they arrived on the red carpet of the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 in Los Angeles, United States. In the ceremony, Megan fox presented her stylist, Maeve Reilly, with the Stylist Curator Award. During her speech, the 35-year-old actress pointed out that her fiancé was the one who introduced her to Maeve.

The reality is that since they announced their romance they have become inseparable and have become the obsession of many

Do you like the couple?