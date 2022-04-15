Entertainment

This was Megan Fox’s relationship with a stripper

Megan fox It has nothing to hide. The 35-year-old “Transformers” megastar, currently engaged to the singer Machine Gun Kelly, has no problem talking about his love life. So much so that a few years ago she confessed during an interview that she was in love with a stripper.

“Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided I was in love with this girl who worked at the Body Shop.”said Megan fox . “I decided that I was going to make her love me too, and I worked hard to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita.”

