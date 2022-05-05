This was my beauty morning at Wow Concept and how I tried Olivia Palermo Beauty’s cosmetics

Every day there are more fashion stores that open large spaces, even dedicating entire floors to beauty, and now that it has just opened its doors wow conceptwhich combines the concept of physical and digital shopping, I immerse myself in a whole beauty experience willing to discover and why not get me some of the best products and cosmetics in the world, some other beauty gadget and of course an eye shadow palette and other cosmetics from the beauty brand of Olivia PalermoBeauty that I can only find here in all of Spain.

Me about to discover the best beauty finds of the moment at Wow Concept.Martha Collin.

Discovering Olivia Palermo Beauty

Olivia Palermo has chosen this place as the first point of sale in our country. And I couldn’t like the firm more because its philosophy is to develop each product with safe ingredients, non toxic and that do not harm the skin or the environment and also have colors that favor all skin types both in its three eyeshadow palettes and its five lipsticks, two lip balms, a srum and a mist and promises to continue growing.

According to the clerks on the ground floor of beauty in this place where I already want to stay all day, the makeup palettes have an affordable price because they are around 60 euros and they are a jewel both for the packaging and for the price. its shades that always favor and for its textures and active ingredients that take care of the skin and the lipsticks are around 30 euros.

Testing Olivia Palermo Beauty’s eyeshadow palettes.Martha Collin.

Rduit gadgets to take care of my skin

Another one of my most technological beauty discoveries besides the Korean face masks Unicskin that also have space here and that celebrities use as Jessica Alba either drew Barrymore to take care of your skin, has been without a doubt boost from Rduit, a smart and personalized device for skin care with a Swiss seal. Its objective is clear: to enhance the effects of the creams and other cosmetics that you use on a daily basis. and i taste it on-site, you download the application and the device automatically gives you data on your creams so that the ones you are using at home have more effect. And besides, he recommends you LED light therapy according to the needs of your skin at this time and you can go over the facial skin for seconds to enhance your facial skin care routine depending on whether you have combination skin, more oily, with wrinkles, blemishes or dehydration…

Testing Unicskin’s formulas and LED masks.Martha Collin.

Westman Atelier and multifunction makeup

Then I can’t stop standing in the space of Westman Atelier with their bestsellers from make-up that are worth their weight in gold because they are multifunctional and their value for money is unbeatable. I try the blush stick on my skin that you can also use as a lipstick and as a cream eyeshadow and I already want to take it home. I think of gucci-westman who is one of my iconic and reference make-up artists and I find it great that here you can also find her most recognized products in the entire universe beauty. In fact, Westman had atypical skin like me, which I don’t have at all easy either, and her mythical red lipstick that doesn’t come off Taylor Swift since the makeup artist recommended it to her because before the singer only used lipsticks in nude tones and her red lips, thanks to her, have gone around the world. But what also seduces me are their stick makeup bases with treatment active ingredients that are also ideal to take everywhere and come to cost about 72 euros, which is not bad at all.

Beauty and sustainable self-care: Rowse and Mid/night 00.00

Testing the Midnight 00.00 beauty lines.Martha Collin.

As a beauty editor, I realize more each day that what works for me is less is more for my skin even though I try different beauty products every day but by immersing myself in the sustainable beauty space of Rowsecreated by Nuria Val Y Gabriela Salord and I feel totally captivated by its textures, its packaging, its natural aromas and its sustainable philosophy. I’m a fan of mandarin make-up remover jelly that does not sting the eyes and that is absorbed by your skin, dragging impurities and traces of makeup and also illuminates it spectacularly and what can I tell you about the aroma that it has subtle but at the same time tangerine, soft and natural.

The space dedicated to the Rowse firm of plant-based cosmetics.Martha Collin.

And finally, I succumb to of course try the minimalist ritual of the firm Midnight 00.00 from Nina Urgel which has a hair routine made up of four products, a body line with another four products, a facial line with another four, and a routine with solid cosmetics for hair and body. What I like most about them is that they are very versatile and have healthy and effective assets as well as honest with natural ingredients but with science behind, we can also use them all at home and they adapt to all types of skin and hair. I love that they are also vegan and made in Spain.

And of course from the ground floor, and since I’m here (I also strongly recommend it) I can’t help but go up to the rest of the floors to discover what is hidden in them because this space is a real museum beyond the shopping for contemplation and enjoyment. And among the fashion brands that I find on the upper floors, I discover exclusive pieces such as dreamy flowing dresses from Cecilie Banhsenfrom Amlul project led by gala gonzlez that lands here as the world’s first physical point of sale and avant-garde firms such as samsoe samsoe and sports fashion with brands such as allo yoga either Girlfriend Collective.

A unique experience for beautyfans

In short, to enjoy, try and buy cosmetics and beauty products in wow concept It is becoming the trend of the future with affordable, sustainable beauty from unique brands that are increasingly personalized to our needs and our skin type and lifestyle. And it is more than recommended to go and discover it because it hooks and captivates everyone, and they will make you addicted to unique beauty products and you will succumb to some cosmetic (or many) without remorse.

