This was Natalie Portman’s age when she filmed the “Star Wars” saga

The original trilogy of starwars featured a cast of well-known actors who gradually began to become better known, thanks to their participation in the American science fiction saga. That was the case for Natalie Portmanthe beautiful actress began her career when she was only 2 years old and became one of the most prominent stars in the Hollywood world.

It should be noted that Portman played “Padmé Amidala” and george lucasRick McCallum and Robin Gurland were the ones who were in charge of interviewing more than 200 actresses until they found the suspect and they did.



How old was Natalie Portman in Star Wars Episode I?

As we named at the beginning, Natalie Portman She was chosen to play Princess Padmé Amidala and did so in the three original Star Wars productions. Janhe recorded episode I in the summer of 1997 and was 16 years old. An important fact that you surely did not know, the actress could not attend the premiere because she had to study to take the final exams of her school.

Already in episode II I was 19 years old and filming began in the year 200. In this second part, let’s remember that it took much longer, because it was shot in several countries and required more production equipment. And by the end of episode III he was 22 years old.

A short time ago, the famous actress came out to defend her great work and performance in the popular trilogy of starwars and also in “The perfect assassin” and indicated: “He was critically butchered, and now, despite having been in the Marvel and Star Wars movies, he is the main thing that people approach me for. That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a mess.’ And then 20 years later, actually 30 years later for The Perfect Killer, he’s loved.”

