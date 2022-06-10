This was Natalie Portman’s diet for her incredible physical change in Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth installment of the Thor saga, will premiere this Thursday, July 7 in Mexicoand fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Thor Love and Thunder especially for the appearance of Mighty Thor, Jane Foster, who is played by Israeli-American actress Natalie Portmann.

During the official trailer and the new teaser published this Wednesday through YouTubeyou can notice a remarkable physical change in the actress, who has also participated in the Star Wars saga. Natalie Portman 41 years old was presented as lto new Thor at the San Diego Comic-on convention in 2019.

Even though the film was going to be released in 2021, Natalie Portman Prepared By Reading The Mighty Thor Comic Series, where the protagonist is Jane Foster. Portman appeared in the first and second Thor films, being a partner in the plot of the protagonist Chris Hemsworth.

Physical preparation of Natalie Portman for Thor Love and Thunder

The actress revealed to Vanity Fair that your routine to gain muscle mass consisted of strength training, weight lifting and resistance to achieve the ideal musculature for the role of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor in which she leaves behind her role as a damsel in distress and We will see her as a great heroine.

“It was fun, I worked with a trainer for, I think, four months before filming and then, obviously, throughout the shoot. My work was very physicalPortman said.

He also stated that after his physical preparation noticed changes that he had never experienced: “You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life“, he explained.

Likewise, Natalie Portman had some obstacles to gain musclesince she she is vegan and based on his diet he had to gain weight, so had to consume vegan protein shakes. And by the way, he showed that vegan diets are effective and healthy.

“A lot of people think we eat alfalfa, so I like to show that there are delicious, varied and easy things you can make at home that your kids will eat plant-based,” she said.

Taika Waititi is the director of Thor Love and Thunder

Thor is the only character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have four movies named after him, and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return for the fourth filmwho had already worked with New Zealand director Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok.