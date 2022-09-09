This was Paco Rabanne’s party in Paris

A space with a neon structure where you could make a 360º video, a room in which the most iconic designs by Paco Rabanne – Jane Birkin’s chain mail dress, the one created for Brigitte Bardot – were the protagonists together with the projection of the FAME campaign starring Elle Fanning and a nightclub in which the DJs Honey Dijon, Chloe Cailleyou Mona Matsouka They put the most stylish people in all of Paris to dance. A unique party that no one wanted to miss and rightly so.

© Livia Saavedra

A fashion icon perfume

FAME born as a reinvention of the women who have captivated Paco Rabanne throughout his history. Jane Fonda in BarbarellaAudrey Hepburn in two on the roadBrigitte Bardot in a shiny chain mail or Françoise Hardy in a gold plate mini dress encrusted with diamonds are the reflection of a femininity that turned out to be pioneering for its time and that now finds its reflection in young women contemporary, urban, creative and connected to each other, like the guests at the party, and their main representative and image of FAME: the actress Elle Fanning. At just 21 years old, Elle has become an experienced and versatile actress and shares the feminine and avant-garde spirit of Paco Rabanne’s muses.

© Livia Saavedra

A new and sensual fragrance

The spirit of these women is reflected in the olfactory composition of FAME, the first creamy incense fragrance. In this way, sensuality but also innovation are the protagonists of this perfume whose ingredients have been obtained in a way that respects the environment. Composed of a chord of delicate jasmine from Grassea trio of addictive and sensual incense sustainably sourced and mango chord that adds a juicy touch to the whole, it becomes a perfume that from the first moment becomes a classic. A super feminine, irresistibly Parisian fragrance that makes all women shine in all their facets.