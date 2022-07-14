this was said by President Iván Duque from the USA.

WEEK spoke this Wednesday, July 14, with President Iván Duque in the middle of an event in South Miami, Florida, United States. There, in the midst of the inauguration of the Colombia Sculpture Garden, the president responded to a question from WEEKand that many Colombians do: What do you think of the dollar surpassing the barrier of 4,700 pesos?

The president said: “The most important thing is to send messages of certainty. Uncertainty brings devaluation. We are seeing it in Colombia, in Chile, and if the world situation is added to that, it gets worse. I insist that messages of certainty are fundamental”.

But the president also made a call to Colombians who are thinking of leaving the country or businessmen who are thinking of getting their businesses out. In the middle of the Concordia Summit 2022 event that takes place in Miami, Florida, Duque warned that the country cannot end in an exodus as a result of eagerness and anxiety:

“I stay and I ask Colombians not to leave, I would not advise Colombians to leave. We elect a president for four years and those are the rules of the game. Decisions cannot be made out of fear, pressure or anxiety. We have to defend what has been built in recent years,” Duque said at an event with congressmen and businessmen.

The president also pointed out that it is undeniable that Colombia is a prosperous country, with a stable democracy: “We have solid institutions. I insist, when I hear people tell me they are leaving, I tell them: don’t do it.”

The president also confirmed that they will hold meetings with businessmen from the United States, with whom they will talk about the importance of continuing to invest in Colombia and will receive the keys to the city of South Miami, “strengthening the historic relations that unite our countries,” he said.

We arrived in Miami, USA, where we will participate in @ConcordiaSummit, we will present our environmental, economic and social legacy. We will receive, on behalf of Colombia, the ‘2022 Leadership Award’, which recognizes achievements in migration, the fight against #ClimateCrisis and social policy pic.twitter.com/Sj5euqsHzR – Ivan Duke 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) July 13, 2022

Dollar in Colombia

It should be remembered that yesterday this foreign currency closed at a new historical maximum, which has already been broken, and with gains of more than 150 pesos. Without a doubt, this is still the most sought after foreign currency in the world, due to the specter of the recession that It surrounds the United States and these days it also impacts several nations of the European Union.

On the first business day (August 8) after Iván Duque assumed the Presidency in 2018, the dollar was trading at 2,910 pesos, that is, in these almost four years the Colombian peso has devalued about 1,485 pesos (51%) and there is still a month left for his government to end.

A similar devaluation occurred during the second term of Juan Manuel Santos (2014-2018), since on August 8, 2014 the dollar was at 1,890 pesos, that is, it rose 53.4%, which represents about 1,010 pesos. In his first government (2010-2014) the dollar increased by only 83 pesos (4.5%), since on August 9, 2010 it was at 1,807 pesos.