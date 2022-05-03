This was the accessory of the night at the Met Gala

Sport dazzles in style at the Met Gala (2021) 1:54

(CNN) — With a dress code honoring America’s Gilded Age, guests at the Met Gala looked to the past for inspiration. And there was one accessory that stole the show on Monday night: the vintage tiara.

Actress Tommy Dorfman and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain were among the celebrities wearing crowns from multiple generations. However, it was the editors of Vogue magazine, organizers of the glamorous annual fundraiser, who led by example.

The evening’s host, Anna Wintour, traded in her signature sunglasses for a sparkly tiara. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief revealed that the jewel-encrusted item was a family heirloom dating from around 1910.

The magazine’s global managing editor, Hamish Bowles, meanwhile, opted for a gold feathered tiara, adding a bit of sparkle to his white-tie outfit. In an Instagram post, he revealed that she was designed by Fulco di Verdura, an Italian duke and jeweler who worked with Chanel in the 1920s and 1930s.

Bowles explained that it had been designed for philanthropist Betsey Whitney to wear to a ball at London’s Buckingham Palace in 1957, adding that it had not been worn in public since.

“I saw it at chez Verdura a decade or more ago, fell in love with it and never thought I would one day have my Eliza Doolittle moment wearing it,” she explained in the caption that accompanied the photo.

The issue spanned generations and Chamberlain wore a tiara made by Cartier in 1911, nine decades before she was born. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton crop top and a floor-length white blouse.

For her part, Dorfman accessorized her sassy Christopher Kane cut-out gown with a handbag that read “Protect Trans Kids” and a chic vintage tiara. He told People magazine that his crown was “almost 200 years old, which is pretty cool.”

There were plenty of other headwear on display, with hats and headpieces being seen throughout the night. Among the most dramatic was model Winnie Harlow’s headdress, designed by Iris Van Herpen. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker enlisted milliner Philip Treacy for her stunning feathered design.

One of the night’s co-hosts, Blake Lively, took a more contemporary approach with a custom-designed tiara by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

In honor of the Gilded Age architecture in New York City, the star’s outfit made a nod to the Statue of Liberty, with the 7 points of the crown, like those of Lady Liberty, symbolizing the seven continents . Lively also asked Schwartz to submit 25 stones to represent the 25 windows of the iconic statue.

“‘Who’s really going to be counting the stones?'” he recalled Schwartz asking him. “‘Me,” she replied with a laugh. “I am a Virgo.”