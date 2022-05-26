This was the alleged INFIDELITY of Vicente Fernández with Isabel Soto ‘La Chicotita’

Vicente Fernandez He was a man very besieged by women, for this reason there were always rumors about his affairs with multiple actresses and singers from the show business and although nothing was ever proven, at the time, but after the last chapter of the series ‘The Last King: The son of the people’, the controversy reignited, since details were given of the alleged infidelity of Chente with the Mexican film actress Isabel Sotobetter known as ‘the little guy‘ and this is his story.

The Fernández family initially opposed the series being shot because it is based on a biographical book not authorized by Vicente Fernandez, written by Argentine journalist Olga Wornat. Within this book episodes and scandals are recounted that rarely came to light because the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ was a man of respect but this did not prevent him from tripping and falling into infidelity.

As recounted in the series, Vicente Fernandez Y ‘the little guy‘, they had an affair that was prohibited because Chente was a married man, but due to the times they shared a film set and other events, their relationship grew until it was inevitable because they saw each other at all the parties and the attraction was notorious.

Although the infidelity de Chente was not confirmed, in the series they addressed this passage in the life of Vicente Fernandez and the controversy did not wait. Many social network users ranted against Juan Osorio not only for telling this story in the production, but also because the role is played by his girlfriend, the actress Eva Daniela.

The controversy is served in ‘The last king: The son of the people’, since the outcome that will be given to the arch of the alleged infidelity of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ and the actress is unknown Isabel SotoWell, fans of the singer, this series is staining the memory of Chente and incidentally, the Fernández family.

She was the actress Isabel Soto, alias ‘La Chicotita’ in real life

Isabel Soto She was an actress and singer who gained notoriety in the 70’s thanks to her participation in the new Mexican cinema that had as its banner Vicente Fernandez. But this was not the reason that brought her to the stage because she was the daughter of the renowned comedian of the time, Armando Soto La Marina, who instilled in her her love for the seventh art and acting.

He was born in the state of Michoacán in 1945, within the town known as Patzcuaro, from which ‘the little guy‘ is one of the most famous characters for his participation in the cinema with artists of the stature of Vicente Fernandez in films like ‘El Sargento Pérez’ and ‘Con Olor a Muerte’, both from the 70’s.

Isabel Sotoaliases ‘The Little Boy‘ died at the age of 28 on July 4, 1973, a victim of peritonitis, which could not be treated and was buried in the pantheon of the actors in CDMX and never revealed if she was a lover of Vicente Fernandez Hello infidelity It was an invention to continue with the great rating of the series.