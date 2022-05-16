This was the amazing engagement party of singer Marc Anthony with Nadia Ferreira

Last Friday Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 Nadia Ferreira and singer Marc Anthony celebrated their engagement party in style. In recent days, the model had revealed the expensive engagement jewel that she had now given her her fiancé after they both took a photo inside a private plane, from that moment the speculations began.

Many have been impressed by how quickly the relationship has progressed, since since they announced that they’re dating it’s only been three months.

This celebration was twice because during the day the couple He took the opportunity to share on a yacht. In addition, they showed that they were practicing water sports, as well as enjoying good food.

In hours of the night, the party took place in a renowned Miami club where they shared with their loved ones and closer to enjoy the great news that keeps future spouses happy. However, many of the followers of both make a lot of noise that they are going to say ‘yes, I accept’ when they have been so many years apart.

The singer-songwriter is 53 years old, while the Paraguayan (who was a big fan of him at first) recently turned 23, that is, there is a difference of more than three decades.

One of the videos posted by one of the guests It is seen when everyone was toasting full of happiness for the new stage that they will soon begin to live. Another of the audiovisuals reveals when they were received by all those present, while they were accompanied by the gunpowder that was part of the decoration.

In one of the published photos you can see where the pretty smiling couple comes out. In addition, the displays of affection and passionate looks did not stop under any circumstances. However, neither has given further details of their relationship.

From the moment they began their sentimental relationship, they have been seen together at all times, and it is that Ferreira has not stopped being with him on any occasion. She, in turn, has been present at every concert that the singer has performed.

Recently Marc Anthony was forced to cancel his presentation in Panama, after having an accident, because a few days later he was seen on social networks with a cane.

