This was the attack of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie’s friends on the photographer

This is how Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie’s friends attacked the photographer

This Monday, Infobae accessed the images of the moment in which the photographer Pedro “Peter” Orquera (61) was attacked by Jack Rhys Hopkins Y Joseph McNamarafriends of margot robbie Y Cara Delevingne, after he took pictures of the actresses at the exit of the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca. The two defendants hit and caused an invoice of one of his elbows to the photojournalist who will be operated on Thursday.

The filming of the security camera, located in the streets Pedro de Mendoza and the Iberlucea Valley, It clearly shows how they ran him, pushed him and kicked him, which resulted in Orquera’s injury, who fell to the ground right in front of the taxi that had taken him to the place and was going towards him.

After the attack on “Peter”, which occurred early Sunday morning, Jack Rhys Hopkins Y Joseph McNamara They were detained in the Neighborhood Police Station C of the City Police. They spent all of Sunday there, where they were visited by their Argentine lawyer, Mark Salt.

This Monday, both defendants were investigated by the Buenos Aires prosecutor Catherine Nemewho charged them with the crime of willful serious injury. The two decided to give their version of the events and then it was arranged that they remain in freedom. Nevertheless, a restrictive measure prohibiting them from leaving the country was imposed without judicial authorization while the process lasts and their passport was withheld, according to the sources consulted by this means.

Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera photographer attacked by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne

In addition, a real surety was established for the sum of $200,000 each. Thus, the two friends of the Hollywood stars will be free after spending just over 36 hours in a Buenos Aires dungeon.

Although at one point it had been said that the two alleged aggressors were bodyguards of the two artists, the version was discarded before their identities were confirmed: McNamara is a famous film producer and friend of Margot Robbie; while Hopkins is a technician who worked on big-name movies in recent years: his specialty is setting up the set to be able to support and move the cameras during filming, a role known as keygrip.

For now, this Monday the witness statement was taken from the victim who is admitted to the Argerich hospital waiting for the doctors to set the time for the operation that will be done this Thursday: his right elbow is fractured, and he is in a cast and medicated. “He was in so much pain that he passed out again”they said from their surroundings. Of course, he already has a lawyer: Matias Morla.

Josey McNamara and Jac Rhys Hopkins charged with attacking photographer Margot Robbie

In an interview with Infobae, the photographer claimed to feel stunned by what happened. According to the story of “Peter”, at one point the two actresses could not open the car doors, which irritated them notoriously. “That’s how I got the photos,” he revealed. Then, the violent incident occurred: “The two (producers) came to the middle of the street, but I continued taking photos. They took it out on me, they started to insult me ​​in English, they bullied me and I ran away towards the taxi that was waiting for me. They wanted to take the camera away from me.”

“This is the first time I have had such an experience. a brutal beating, an act of violence of this nature. My camera flew through the air. Luckily, we picked it up from the floor and I put it in my backpack. I have the images, ”she assured.

