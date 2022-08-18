This was the beautiful vacation of Gal Gadot in Portugal

Gal Gadot, known worldwide after playing Wonder Woman in an exceptional way in the DC Universe, and with a past in the Fast and Furious saga, has recently become news for her appearances and life stories that have gone around to the world.

Gal GadotTired of the stress of working for huge Hollywood productions, she decided to spend more time with her family made up of her husband, Yaron Varsano, and Alma, Maya and Daniella, her 3 daughters. That is why she packed her bags and arrived in Portugal, where she has already left photographs of what has been a great vacation getaway.

Gal Gadot enjoys her vacation. Source: Instagram.

Gal Gadot published different types of images on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a few drinks and visiting the famous Torre de Belém, in Lisbon. On the other hand, she portrayed beautiful landscapes of the coast. “Thank you, Portugal!” the Israeli-born actress wrote in Portuguese.

In terms of work, he is not doing badly either and it is known that Gal Gadot He will star in the remake of A Thief in a Coat, a 1955 classic directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the title roles.

In turn, to Gadot She has been seen extremely active in recent times, since she has just filmed “Heart of Stone” directed by Tom Harper from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, which revolves around a heroine played by the Israeli of 37 years. She is a kind of female James Bond and will be on the primer offered by Netflix, a date to be confirmed.