this was the beginning of Scarlett Johansson
You only have to go back to the 90s to remember how viewers flocked to theaters and devoured intrigue movies. Police thriller fever made Just causereleased in 1995, became a hit moderate at the world box office and a true phenomenon in the highly frequented video stores of the time. The struggle between a law professor and a detective is the focus of the plot of this film, which went beyond the nineties rules of the genre. Sean Connery is the absolute protagonist and is surrounded by a high-ranking cast in which Laurence Fishburne stands out -before the accolade that was his role in the saga Matrix– and Ed Harris. The latter has a supporting role, but steals shots in each of his brief but intense appearances.
Scarlett Johansson: actress or movie star?
Surprisingly, Just cause has gone down in history for having been one of the first works of a very young Scarlett Johansson. The star I was only nine years old when she played Kate, the daughter of Sean Connery’s character. It was his second movie and during filming he received advice that he has never forgotten. “We were traveling on a plane and Laurence Fishburne asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up: an actress or a movie star?” The young woman replied that both things and the actor told her that one day, when she grew up, he would have to choose. “At the time I didn’t know what the difference was,” confesses Johansson.
In the late 1990s, the actress goes from minor roles to monopolizing, more and more, the attention of the public and critics. Just one year after Just cause made Manny & Lo and with it came the first nominations of his career. Even then her talent was recognized: “If she manages to go through puberty with that unflappable aura she could become a major actress,” said a reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Nevertheless, his ultimate passport to fame would be The man who whispered to the horses, directed by and starring in 1998 by Robert Redford. Already in the new millennium, critics highlighted that “sensitivity and talent” that belied his age.
Scarlett Johansson: this is how she became a sexual icon
Then came more mature roles and then more adult ones, and Scarlett Johansson had to fight against the sexualization that women in the industry usually suffer. Her unattainable status as an icon and sex symbol has forced her to prove herself on more occasions than many of her peers.. He has worked with the most important directors, from Brian de Palma and Wes Anderson to Woody Allen, with whom he shot blockbusters such as match point either Vicky Cristina Barcelona, where he shared the limelight with our most international actors, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. With story of a marriage It achieved an Oscar nomination, the only one so far, but it did not achieve the statuette. His agenda is full and it will be even more so, since he now has four films about to be released: girlfriend, under the command of Sebastián Lelio; Project Artemis, directed by Greg Berlanti; My Mother’s Wedding, the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas; Y asteroid City, with which he repeats with Wes Anderson.
It was only a matter of time before he became a target of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the hands of Disney and in the ranks of the Avengers, her character as Black Widow has been decisive in some of the most successful films of all time. From the hand of the superheroine, the actress has become one of the most profitable in the industry. Scarlett Johansson is in one of her best professional moments after resolving her controversy with the mouse house. Personally, the actress has become a mother for the second time. In August 2021, she arrived in the Cosmo world, the result of her relationship with the American comedian Colin Jost. The great moment that she is going through, personal and professional, is the perfect occasion to remember her beginnings when she was still a child.