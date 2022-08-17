this was the beginning of Scarlett Johansson









You only have to go back to the 90s to remember how viewers flocked to theaters and devoured intrigue movies. Police thriller fever made Just causereleased in 1995, became a hit moderate at the world box office and a true phenomenon in the highly frequented video stores of the time. The struggle between a law professor and a detective is the focus of the plot of this film, which went beyond the nineties rules of the genre. Sean Connery is the absolute protagonist and is surrounded by a high-ranking cast in which Laurence Fishburne stands out -before the accolade that was his role in the saga Matrix– and Ed Harris. The latter has a supporting role, but steals shots in each of his brief but intense appearances.

Scarlett Johansson: actress or movie star? Surprisingly, Just cause has gone down in history for having been one of the first works of a very young Scarlett Johansson. The star I was only nine years old when she played Kate, the daughter of Sean Connery’s character. It was his second movie and during filming he received advice that he has never forgotten. “We were traveling on a plane and Laurence Fishburne asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up: an actress or a movie star?” The young woman replied that both things and the actor told her that one day, when she grew up, he would have to choose. “At the time I didn’t know what the difference was,” confesses Johansson.









Scarlett Johansson’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Getty Images In the late 1990s, the actress goes from minor roles to monopolizing, more and more, the attention of the public and critics. Just one year after Just cause made Manny & Lo and with it came the first nominations of his career. Even then her talent was recognized: “If she manages to go through puberty with that unflappable aura she could become a major actress,” said a reviewer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Nevertheless, his ultimate passport to fame would be The man who whispered to the horses, directed by and starring in 1998 by Robert Redford. Already in the new millennium, critics highlighted that “sensitivity and talent” that belied his age.