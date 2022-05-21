This was the biggest scandal that Genesis, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, who changed her life, starred in

Genesis Rodríguez, is an actress, is 34 years old and is the daughter of the prestigious Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Unlike her father, the one born in the United States, she decided to dedicate herself to acting, which she started when she was very young. However, her Genesis was involved in a scandal that changed her life forever.

Daughter of Puma Rodríguez and Venezuelan model Carolina Pérez, Genesis Rodriguez he lived all his life in Miami. Because her parents are of Latin origin, the actress speaks more than one language, speaking Spanish and English fluently. In addition, for her personal training, she is studying other languages.

Genesis Rodriguez is a 34-year-old actress. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

In recent weeks, the rumor has surfaced that Genesis Rodriguez would have been the lover of the late actor Paul Walker. Both met on the set of the movie ‘Hours’, which was the last one filmed by the former interpreter of ‘Fast and Furious’. The rumor was never confirmed, but what is known is that they were great friends.

Genesis Rodriguez She is the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez and has two half-sisters, with whom she does not have much of a relationship. It is her father who has zero contact with her older daughters. The reason for the name of the actress is due to religious reasons, because in the Bible it means ‘Beginning’, ‘Beginning’.

Genesis Rodríguez also stands out for her beauty. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

However, there was an event that Génesis Rodríguez starred in that was a scandal and ended up changing her life completely. When he was 17 years old, he was filming the telenovela ‘Prisionera’, in 2004 and through a medical consultation, the Puma found out that his daughter had had sexual relations with Mauricio Isla, 31 years old and cast partner. As a result of this situation, the singer denounced the actor for sexual abuse, because he was a minor, who was also arrested. The case was taken to the Florida Courts, in which the Puma always believed Genesis, despite Isla’s statements that he stated that he had been consented. This did not bring consequences for the actress but it did for Isla who lost his job and divorced his wife.