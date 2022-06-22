This was the characterization of Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I

A margot robbie found her unrecognizable when she played the Queen Elizabeth I. Although the actress is beautiful herself, she was seen with wrinkled skin and curly red hair. The first leaked images she shared Entertainment Weekly on Instagram and showed that she was as captivating as ever, but this time, in her role.

In the first photograph that was leaked, Mary, Queen of Scots also appeared, who was played by Saoirse Ronan. In fact, the plot of the film revolved around the rivalry between the two queens, precisely when Mary Stuart returned to Scotland threatening the throne of Elizabeth I of England.

This was the characterization process. margot robbie as the Queen Elizabeth Ithe story based on the biography of historian John Guy and written by Beau Willimon, the creator of the successful House of Cards series.

Amazing: Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I

First of all, it is worth remembering when Margot Robbie also had an incredible transformation to play the famous figure skater, Tonya Harding. However, this time, the change of look that the actress had was enormous. Stripped of all that she is in real life, she cast aside her blonde mane and once again managed to be quite the spectacle.

The Australian star appeared unrecognizable in the film he starred in under the name “Mary, Queen of Scots” where he specifically played the Queen Elizabeth I from England. As previously named, Saoirse Ronan was the one who made Mary the Queen of Scots and Margot was her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. The story narrated the entire conflict that existed in 1569 between their two countries. The premiere in the United States was on December 7, 2018.

A before and after in the career of Margot Robbie

This role meant a lot to him in his career. And it is that, he had a great physical and also psychological transformation. In addition to wearing a red wig and a lot of makeup, she had to use facial prostheses to look like the sovereign really was..

During an interview with Today he pointed: “The clothes were also very restrictive, as they were at the time. I felt trapped.” The Queen Isabel Yo she always used a lot of makeup and it was all due to the scars left by a violent smallpox. That is why her characterization made everyone forget the captivating beauty of the actress.

This was the characterization process of Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I

This film was later broadcast on television and was nominated for two Oscars, in the categories of Best Costume and Makeup and Hairstyling. For its part, margot robbie As she was practically unrecognizable in her role as the English monarch, she was also nominated for a BAFTA for “Best Supporting Actress”.

And you, have you recognized her?