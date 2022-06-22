Entertainment

This was the characterization of Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I

A margot robbie found her unrecognizable when she played the Queen Elizabeth I. Although the actress is beautiful herself, she was seen with wrinkled skin and curly red hair. The first leaked images she shared Entertainment Weekly on Instagram and showed that she was as captivating as ever, but this time, in her role.

In the first photograph that was leaked, Mary, Queen of Scots also appeared, who was played by Saoirse Ronan. In fact, the plot of the film revolved around the rivalry between the two queens, precisely when Mary Stuart returned to Scotland threatening the throne of Elizabeth I of England.

