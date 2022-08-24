This was the complicated relationship of Amber Heard with the children of Johnny Depp

“My kids were so much smarter than me,” Johnny Depp said of Lily and Jack’s relationship with Amber Heard

Lily Rose, 23, and Jack, 20, are Johnny Depp’s children; the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has an excellent relationship with them, but the story was very different with Amber Heard.

Let us remember that the actress of Aquaman and Depp met in 2009 during the recordings of the Rum Diary. Little by little, love began to blossom between them and six years later they became husband and wife. However, their marriage did not prosper and their differences were even taken to court, in which the winner was the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Since Johnny and Amber began their relationship, the children of the Hollywood artist did not show any appreciation for the actress, with whom a “feud” was gradually forged.

This was the complicated relationship of Amber Heard with the children of Johnny

Lily Rose and Jack never accepted Amber, although they respected her for being their father’s wife. And it is that more than a rivalry, there was a “non-existent” relationship between Heard and the children of her ex-husband. According to information from various media, the “tense” link between Heard and the teenagers began in 2015, when Lily refused to attend her father’s wedding with Amber.

“My daughter Lily-Rose didn’t attend the wedding. She and Mrs. Heard were not on good terms, for various reasons, “he confessed Depp during the trial.

It turns out that the model did not accept Heard’s behavior, much less some attitudes he had with his father, the same thing happened with Jack. Later in the trial, Johnny Depp He added that his children were much smarter than him: “My children are much smarter than me. They refused to be near her.”

Lily and Jack stayed away from the scandal between their father and the actress, but the young woman did not hesitate to support Johnny through a message on her social networks: “My dad is the sweetest and most loving person I know, no He has been more than a wonderful father to my little brother and me and to everyone. Everyone who knows him says the same about him.”

